Suspect arrested over Rs. 1 million fake bank website fraud

November 27, 2026 - 8:47 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stealing Rs. 1 million from a bank account through a fake banking website.

The suspect had allegedly created a website resembling the official website of a private bank and deceived a man into revealing his account login details, which were then used to steal money from his bank account.

The investigation was launched following a complaint received by the Wariyapola Computer Crime Investigation Unit of Sri Lanka Police.

Based on information uncovered during the investigation, officers of the unit arrested the suspect yesterday (November 26, 2026).

The suspect is a resident of Ragama and is employed as a data entry officer at a private company.

The Wariyapola Computer Crime Investigation Unit is conducting further investigations into the incident.