Sri Lanka Inland Revenue offices to open on November 28 and 29

November 27, 2026 - 2:52 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

All regional offices of Sri Lanka’s Inland Revenue Department (IRD) will remain open on November 28 and 29, 2026, to assist taxpayers with filing their income tax returns.

The department said the offices will be open to help taxpayers obtain the Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) and Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) required to submit their returns.

The IRD previously announced that income tax returns for the 2025/2026 year of assessment must be submitted before November 30, 2026.

Taxpayers can submit their returns online, and the department has urged them to do so early to avoid last-minute difficulties.

For further information or clarification on filing income tax returns, taxpayers can contact the IRD hotline on 1944 or visit its official website at www.ird.gov.lk.