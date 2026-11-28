43 senior officers graduate from Sri Lanka’s National Defence College

November 28, 2026 - 8:44 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A total of 43 senior military and police officers, including 12 foreign military officers, graduated from Sri Lanka’s National Defence College (NDC) on November 27, 2026.

The graduation ceremony of Course No. 5 was held at the Kotelawala Defence University Auditorium in Ratmalana, marking the successful completion of the strategic-level training programme.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) attended as the guest of honour. They were received by NDC Commandant Major General Chamila Munasinghe.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Minister said the NDC qualification represents more than an academic achievement. He described it as an important milestone in an officer’s professional career and a step towards becoming a strategic leader with a broader vision and a deeper understanding of changing security challenges.

He emphasised that national security extends beyond traditional boundaries and includes geopolitical, economic, regional and technological aspects. He also stressed the need for forward-thinking leadership and innovative approaches to address emerging security challenges.

The Deputy Minister commended the NDC for its contribution to developing strategic leaders and congratulated the foreign graduates, highlighting the importance of professional relationships in strengthening military diplomacy and international cooperation.

He also expressed his appreciation to the NDC Commandant, faculty, directing staff, administrative team and families of the graduates for their contributions and support.

During the ceremony, the Defence Secretary presented mementos to senior foreign officers representing Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Oman and Saudi Arabia in recognition of their participation and contribution to strengthening international military diplomacy.

The Commanders of Sri Lanka’s three armed forces, members of the diplomatic corps, senior military officers, senior academic and administrative staff of the NDC, families of the graduates and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.