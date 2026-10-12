Court dismisses Shiranthi Rajapaksa’s anticipatory bail application

October 12, 2026 - 11:18 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (October 12, 2026) dismissed former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa’s anticipatory bail application, advising her to file the application before a court with proper jurisdiction.

The application was taken up before the Maligakanda Magistrate, who ruled that the request should be submitted to the relevant court with the appropriate territorial jurisdiction.

During the hearing, State Counsel Samadari Priyasena, appearing for the Attorney General, informed the court that facts relating to the matter had already been reported to the Fort Magistrate’s Court and argued that the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court did not have jurisdiction to consider the application.

Rajapaksa, the wife of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, filed the application on October 5, 2026, seeking protection from arrest by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) in connection with an investigation into the Siriliya Saviya bank account.

When the application was considered on October 6, the court issued notice directing the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the FCID to appear before the court on October 12 and present facts regarding the investigation.

Meanwhile, Shiranthi Rajapaksa remains in remand custody until tomorrow (October 13, 2026), following her arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on October 7, 2026, over the alleged misuse of Rs. 10 million in public funds.

She is currently being held in the general women’s ward of Welikada Prison after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on the day of her arrest.

CIABOC arrested Rajapaksa at around 9:56 AM on October 7, 2026, at her residence on Poorwarama Road in Kirulapone, after recording a statement from her for nearly two hours. She was subsequently brought to the Commission by around 10:30 AM.

The investigation concerns Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB) in 2010, reportedly to provide a computed tomography (CT) scanner to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation.

However, CIABOC alleges that the scanner was never provided to the hospital and that the funds were criminally misappropriated. Rajapaksa was arrested over allegations of corruption and offences under the Public Property Act.

Former NSB Chairman Prade Gamini Suraj Kariyawasam was also arrested in connection with the same matter at around 9:50 AM on October 7 at his residence on Lake Drive, Colombo 08.

Investigators allege that Kariyawasam provided the Rs. 10 million in public funds held by NSB to the Siriliya Saviya organisation without following the required procedures while serving as Chairman of the bank.

Kariyawasam, the husband of former Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake, was produced before court on the same day and released on bail.