Sri Lanka’s workers’ remittances rise to US$6.87 Billion in first nine months of 2026

October 12, 2026 - 12:57 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka received US$6,865.4 million in workers’ remittances during the first nine months of 2026, an increase of US$1,053.7 million compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The Central Bank said the total remittances received from overseas Sri Lankan workers between January and September 2026 exceeded US$6.5 billion, compared to US$5,811.7 million recorded during the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka received US$734.4 million in workers’ remittances in September 2026, up from US$695.7 million recorded in September 2025.

This represents an increase of US$38.7 million in September compared to the same month last year.