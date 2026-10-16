Shiranthi Rajapaksa granted bail in Siriliya Saviya case

October 16, 2026 - 4:00 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Sri Lankan First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (October 16, 2026), after a medical report indicated that she needs bypass surgery.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), and lawyers representing Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered her release on cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two surety bonds of Rs. 10 million each. The court also imposed a travel ban on Rajapaksa.

The Magistrate further ordered that a progress report on the ongoing investigation be submitted to the court on December 11, 2026.

Earlier today, the court was informed that a medical report on Rajapaksa’s health condition had been submitted along with a covering letter from the Director of the Colombo National Hospital.

After examining the report, the Chief Magistrate stated in open court that it contained details of her medical condition and indicated that she needed to undergo bypass surgery.

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris then requested permission to make submissions after examining the medical report. Accordingly, further proceedings were postponed until 2:45 PM today.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested by CIABOC on October 7, 2026, over allegations involving Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB) in 2010.

According to CIABOC, the money was obtained on the claim that a CT scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation.

However, the Commission alleges that the scanner was never provided and that the funds were misappropriated.

Rajapaksa had been held in remand custody in connection with the investigation until today’s bail order.