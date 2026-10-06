Court summons FCID OIC over Shiranthi Rajapaksa’s bail plea

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 11:19 am

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (October 6) issued notice requiring the Officer-in-Charge of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) to appear before court on October 12, 2026, regarding former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa’s anticipatory bail application.

The officer is required to make submissions on the application, which was filed yesterday (October 5) and considered by the court today.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, filed the application after being summoned to appear before the FCID to provide a statement.

In the application filed through Attorney-at-Law Jayabalan, Mary Louise Shiranthi Rajapaksa was named as the petitioner, while the Officer-in-Charge of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was named as the respondent.

Meanwhile, Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who had travelled to Singapore for medical treatment, returned to Sri Lanka last night (October 5) on a flight from Malaysia.