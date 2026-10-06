Gnanasara Thera brought before Colombo High Court in prison attire

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 10:34 am

Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera was brought before the Colombo High Court by prison officials this morning (October 6) in connection with a warrant issued by the court.

Gnanasara Thera, General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization, appeared in court wearing prison attire. He is currently serving a prison sentence.

UPDATE – 11:19 AM:

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case against Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, who is accused of allegedly insulting Islam, be recalled on October 23, 2026.

The case was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala, who issued the order after considering the submissions made before the court.