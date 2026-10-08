Shiranthi Rajapaksa to be taken to National Eye Hospital tomorrow

October 8, 2026 - 3:15 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody, is scheduled to be taken to the National Eye Hospital in Colombo tomorrow (October 9, 2026), following a recommendation by a specialist doctor.

The Department of Prisons stated that a decision had been made not to take her to a private hospital in Colombo today (October 8), although the court had earlier ordered that she be taken there for a scheduled eye consultation.

Prisons Spokesperson and Commissioner of Prisons Senaka Palletenna said Shiranthi Rajapaksa was examined by a specialist doctor at the prison hospital today, who recommended that she be referred to a specialist at the National Eye Hospital tomorrow.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on October 7, 2026, over allegations involving Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB).

According to CIABOC, the money was obtained on the claim that a CT scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation. CIABOC alleges that the scanner was not provided and that the funds were misappropriated.

She was subsequently remanded until October 13, 2026, after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.