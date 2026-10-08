Sri Lanka designates CCIB premises as detention centre under PTA

October 8, 2026 - 11:11 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) premises in Colombo 05 have been designated as a place of detention under Sri Lanka’s Prevention of Terrorism Act through an Extraordinary Gazette notification.

President and Minister of Defence Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued the notification under Section 9 of the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act, No. 48 of 1979.

The notification was dated September 17, 2026, at Colombo and published in Extraordinary Gazette No. 2509/11 dated October 6, 2026.

The Gazette identifies the premises as the Central Crime Investigation Bureau on the 7th floor of the Labour Secretariat in Colombo 05.

The designation is for detention purposes under Section 9 of the Act.