Shiranthi Rajapaksa remanded until October 13

October 7, 2026 - 6:30 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was remanded until October 13, 2026 after being arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over the alleged misuse of Rs. 10 million linked to the Siriliya Saviya organisation.

She was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court this afternoon following her arrest earlier today.

CIABOC identified her as Mary Lourdes Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa and said she was arrested at around 9:56 AM at her residence on Poorwarama Road in Kirulapone after officers recorded a statement from her for nearly two hours.

She was later brought to the Commission by around 10:30 AM.

The investigation concerns Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB) on the stated basis that a computed tomography (CT) scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation.

CIABOC alleges that the scanner was not provided to the hospital and that the public funds were criminally misappropriated. She was arrested on allegations of corruption and offences under the Public Property Act.

Meanwhile, former NSB Chairman Pradeep Kariyawasam, who was also arrested and produced before court today in connection with the same matter, has been released on bail.

CIABOC said Kariyawasam, identified as Pradeep Gamini Suraj Kariyawasam, was arrested at around 9:50 AM at his residence on Lake Drive, Colombo 08.

He allegedly provided the Rs. 10 million in government funds held by the NSB to the Siriliya Saviya organisation without following the proper procedure while serving as Chairman of the bank.

Kariyawasam, the husband of former Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake, was arrested on allegations of corruption in connection with the payment.