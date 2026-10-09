Shiranthi Rajapaksa taken to National Eye Hospital

October 9, 2026 - 12:47 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody, was taken to the National Eye Hospital in Colombo this morning (October 9, 2026) due to a condition affecting one of her eyes and was later taken away from the hospital.

Prison officers brought her to the hospital following a recommendation by a specialist doctor at the prison hospital, who examined her yesterday (October 8) and advised that she be referred to a specialist at the National Eye Hospital for further examination.

Prisons Spokesperson and Commissioner of Prisons Senaka Palletenna confirmed the medical recommendation yesterday.

The Department of Prisons had earlier decided not to take her to a private hospital in Colombo on October 8, despite a previous court order for a scheduled eye consultation at that hospital.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on October 7, 2026, over allegations involving Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB).

According to CIABOC, the money was obtained on the claim that a CT scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation. However, the Commission alleges that the scanner was not provided and that the funds were misappropriated.

She was subsequently remanded until October 13, 2026, after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.