Thilina Gamage to be dismissed by Judicial Service Commission

October 9, 2026 - 12:56 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has decided to dismiss former Colombo Chief Magistrate and former Moratuwa District Judge Thilina Gamage, who had been suspended from duty.

According to the Commission, the decision was taken after he was found guilty of all charges brought against him during a disciplinary inquiry.

Gamage had faced several allegations, including illegally keeping a baby elephant in his possession.

The Judicial Service Commission had previously suspended him from duty following investigations into these allegations.