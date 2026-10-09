Sri Lanka appoints committee to review prison rules and regulations

October 9, 2026 - 1:05 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A special committee has been appointed on the instructions of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to review and update the rules, regulations and standing orders under the Prisons Ordinance.

The committee was appointed yesterday (October 8, 2026), following a special discussion held that afternoon between President Dissanayake and the Maha Sangha representing the three Buddhist Nikayas.

The committee consists of five members:

Prince Senadheera, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs. Piyumanthi Peiris, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration. Wasantha Ariyarathna, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government. R.M.G. Senarathna, Commissioner-General of Buddhist Affairs. A.C. Gajanayake, Commissioner of the Department of Prisons.

The committee has been appointed to review existing prison rules and standing orders and recommend changes to meet current religious, cultural, legal, administrative and practical needs.

It has also been tasked with identifying amendments required to improve efficiency, good governance and security within the prison system while protecting cultural values and upholding the rule of law.

The committee will submit recommendations on the necessary amendments to the existing rules, regulations and standing orders.