Sri Lanka seeks to attract Indian destination weddings

October 9, 2026 - 12:23 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka has stepped up efforts to attract Indian destination weddings through promotional events held in Surat and Pune in Western India on September 28 and 30, 2026.

The Destination Wedding Promotion Programme 2026 was organised by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

According to a media release issued by the Consulate General on October 8, the programme included press briefings and networking events aimed at promoting Sri Lanka as a leading destination for Indian weddings.

The events brought together wedding planners, travel industry professionals and media representatives to highlight Sri Lanka’s luxury hotels, cultural similarities, scenic locations and specialised wedding services.

Addressing the gatherings, Sri Lanka’s Consul General in Mumbai, Priyanga Wickramasinghe, said the country offers a suitable setting for high-end Indian weddings, supported by its expanding tourism infrastructure and hospitality services.

She highlighted improvements in air connectivity between Western India and Sri Lanka, including the launch of direct FitsAir flights between Ahmedabad and Colombo in June 2026.

Wickramasinghe said convenient travel, facilities for traditional wedding rituals, customised food arrangements, religious and spiritual visits, and favourable exchange rates made Sri Lanka an attractive choice for Indian families planning weddings abroad.

SLTPB Deputy Managing Director Chamila Jayarathna, SriLankan Airlines Manager for Western India Suman Udayakumaran, and Chaminda Madanayake, representing Sri Lankan wedding planners, also addressed the events.

They explained the specialised wedding services, flight connections and facilities available in Sri Lanka to meet the needs of Indian wedding celebrations.

The programme focused on Surat, a major centre for the diamond, gem and textile industries, and Pune, an important cultural and commercial city in Maharashtra.

The selection of these cities was aimed at building stronger partnerships with Indian wedding planners, travel professionals and other tourism industry representatives.

Sri Lanka Tourism hopes to attract more Indian wedding celebrations by promoting the country’s close proximity to India, luxury accommodation, cultural experiences, natural beauty and hospitality.