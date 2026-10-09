Sri Lanka to open Metro Bus service to private sector within a year

October 9, 2026 - 9:36 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Metro Bus service will be opened to the private sector within a year, Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake announced.

The Minister made the announcement while responding to questions from journalists following an event held in Colombo yesterday (October 8, 2026).

He also warned that drivers and owners who damage Metro buses could face serious legal action for damaging public property.

Minister Rathnayake said more than 100 Metro buses are currently in operation and that the vast majority of private buses have not caused any problems for the service.

He noted that incidents involving Metro buses have been reported in connection with only a small number of private buses.

The Minister stressed that these incidents should not be considered a problem involving all private bus owners.

He warned that those responsible for damaging Metro buses could face serious legal proceedings, as the vehicles are public property belonging to the people of Sri Lanka.

The Minister urged private bus operators to cooperate with the Metro Bus service and adapt to the new system rather than risk legal consequences by damaging public property.

He also said the Metro Bus service had gained public acceptance and that private bus operators should adjust their operations accordingly.

“We are going to open up the Metro Bus service to the private sector within a year,” Minister Rathnayake said.