Restaurant owner shot dead, wife seriously injured in Kalutara

October 9, 2026 - 9:21 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The owner of a restaurant in Nagoda, Kalutara, was shot dead, while his wife sustained serious injuries in a shooting outside their restaurant this morning (October 9, 2026).

Police said the injured woman was admitted to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

According to Police, two unidentified gunmen arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, carried out the shooting and fled.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a T-56 firearm was used in the attack.

Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.