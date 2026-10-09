Sri Lanka Police freeze Rs. 100 Million in properties linked to drug trafficking

October 9, 2026 - 8:16 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) of Sri Lanka Police has issued a 14-day freezing order on properties worth approximately Rs. 100 million over suspected money laundering linked to drug trafficking.

The investigation involves a suspect from Boralesgamuwa who was arrested in connection with trafficking drugs brought into Sri Lanka from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Police, investigations have revealed information suggesting that the suspect used money illegally earned from drug trafficking to purchase properties in the names of his son, father and another close associate.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the CCIB issued a freezing order effective from October 8, 2026, for 14 days, preventing the sale, transfer or any other dealings involving the following properties:

Boralesgamuwa: A gymnasium located on Dehiwala Road, valued at approximately Rs. 35 million.

A gymnasium located on Dehiwala Road, valued at approximately Rs. 35 million. Dambulla: A tourist lodge built on six roods and three perches of land, a house built on 17 roods and one perch of land, and a cultivated plot measuring two roods and five perches, all located in Tittawelgolla, with a combined estimated value of Rs. 35 million.

A tourist lodge built on six roods and three perches of land, a house built on 17 roods and one perch of land, and a cultivated plot measuring two roods and five perches, all located in Tittawelgolla, with a combined estimated value of Rs. 35 million. Yakkala: A residential unit in a luxury housing complex, valued at approximately Rs. 30 million.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the suspected money laundering activities.