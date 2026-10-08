Former Akmeemana Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman sentenced to three years in prison

October 8, 2026 - 7:08 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Akmeemana Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Milinda Haputhanthri has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty in an assets-related bribery case.

Colombo High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela delivered the verdict on October 1, 2026, following a trial before Colombo High Court No. 11.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 and ordered him to pay a penalty of Rs. 7.5 million.

The case, filed under No. HCB/374/25, followed an investigation into the assets of Haputhanthrige Milinda Haputhanthri, who served as both Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Akmeemana Pradeshiya Sabha between 2011 and 2013.

He was charged under Section 23A(1) of the Bribery Act over spending that exceeded his known income during a 23-month period from March 31, 2011, to February 28, 2013.

The case was based on the legal presumption that the money spent beyond his known income had been obtained through bribery.

The court further ordered three months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the Rs. 5,000 fine and an additional 24 months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the Rs. 7.5 million penalty.

Deputy Director General Ruwini Wickramasinghe conducted the prosecution on behalf of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).