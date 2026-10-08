Sri Lanka Parliament passes Anti-Corruption Amendment Bill without vote

October 8, 2026 - 6:39 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Parliament passed the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Bill today (October 8, 2026), with amendments and without a vote.

The Bill seeks to address legal, interpretation, administrative and technical issues identified during the implementation of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 9 of 2023.

The amendments also aim to resolve differences between the Sinhala and English versions of the Act and address issues related to the investigation and prosecution of corruption offences.

In addition, the changes cover administrative matters involving the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the submission of declarations of assets and liabilities through a centralized electronic system.

The amendments are expected to further strengthen Sri Lanka’s legal and institutional framework for combating corruption while ensuring that the Anti-Corruption Act is implemented effectively, with greater transparency and accountability.