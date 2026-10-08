Colombo High Court rejects objections in Shasheendra Rajapaksa corruption case

October 8, 2026 - 4:10 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo High Court today (October 8, 2026) rejected preliminary objections seeking to dismiss a corruption case against former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two other defendants.

The case was filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Colombo High Court Judge Ravindra Premaratne rejected the objections raised by the defendants and ordered that the case proceed under the existing indictments.