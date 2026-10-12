Mahinda Rajapaksa hospitalised after sudden cardiac issue

October 12, 2026 - 10:03 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa was admitted to Nawaloka Private Hospital in Colombo this morning (October 12, 2026) following a sudden cardiac issue, according to sources close to him.

Rajapaksa reportedly experienced the medical emergency while at his residence in Kirulapone and was taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Sources said a team of specialist doctors is attending to the former President in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Rajapaksa had also undergone several medical tests over the past few days, according to the sources.

No further details about his current health condition were immediately available.