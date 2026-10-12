Nawalapitiya Mayor, son and son-in-law arrested over alleged assault

October 12, 2026 - 9:59 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Nawalapitiya Mayor Amal Priyankara, his son and son-in-law have been arrested over an alleged assault following a road accident on Saturday night (October 10, 2026).

The accident occurred when a motorcycle collided with a person travelling along the road.

The Mayor and his two relatives were arrested in connection with the alleged assault following the incident.

The three suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Nawalapitiya Magistrate’s Court.