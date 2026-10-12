Two suspects arrested with pistols in Weeraketiya and Kosgoda

October 12, 2026 - 8:13 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Two suspects have been arrested with pistols and ammunition during separate police raids in Weeraketiya and Kosgoda on October 11, 2026, with heroin also recovered during one of the operations.

The first arrest was made in the Kinchigune area of the Weeraketiya Police Division on Sunday afternoon, following a raid carried out by a team of Weeraketiya Police officers based on information they had received.

Police recovered a pistol and six rounds of ammunition from the possession of the suspect, who was identified as a 35-year-old resident of Kinchigune, Medamulana.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, officers from Kosgoda Police raided a house in the Pelagas Palatha area of the Kosgoda Police Division following a tip-off.

During the raid, police arrested a 29-year-old resident of Kosgoda and recovered a pistol, a magazine, two rounds of ammunition, and 3 grams and 100 milligrams of heroin from his possession.

Weeraketiya and Kosgoda Police are conducting further investigations into the respective incidents.