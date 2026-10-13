Four Jamaican nationals arrested with over 1 kg of cocaine in Colombo

October 13, 2026 - 10:07 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Four Jamaican nationals, including two women, were arrested with more than 1 kilogram of cocaine during a police operation in Kollupitiya, Colombo, on October 12, 2026.

The arrests were made on Monday evening when officers from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) of Sri Lanka Police conducted an operation at a hotel and a supermarket complex in the Kollupitiya Police Division, based on information they had received.

During the operation, police seized four quantities of cocaine weighing 1 kilogram and 1 gram, 12 grams, 20 grams, and 16 grams, amounting to a total of 1 kilogram and 49 grams.

The arrested male suspects are aged 23 and 48, while the two female suspects are aged 43 and 52.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) is conducting further investigations.