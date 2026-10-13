Namal and Yoshitha appear in court over separate cases

October 13, 2026 - 10:10 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa and his brother Yoshitha Rajapaksa appeared before courts in Colombo today (October 13, 2026) in connection with separate corruption cases.

Namal Rajapaksa, who is currently being held on remand, was brought before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officers in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Airbus bribery case.

The cases filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are scheduled to be taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today.

Meanwhile, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, also arrived at court today in connection with a separate case concerning his recruitment to the Sri Lanka Navy.

The case against Yoshitha Rajapaksa is scheduled to be taken up before the Colombo High Court today.

He is accused of being recruited as a cadet officer in the Executive Branch of the Sri Lanka Navy in 2006 without the required educational qualifications, allegedly causing a financial loss to the government.

It is further alleged that Yoshitha Rajapaksa was allowed to attend a training course at the Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) in the United Kingdom without following the procedures in place at the time.

Government funds were allegedly used to cover the cost of the training.