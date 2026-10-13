Court orders verification of Shiranthi Rajapaksa’s heart surgery claim

October 13, 2026 - 11:21 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (October 13, 2026) ordered prison officials to verify whether former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa was scheduled to undergo open-heart surgery.

The order was issued when the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over alleged financial irregularities involving the Siriliya Saviya account was taken up. Rajapaksa was not produced before the court.

President’s Counsel Anil Silva, appearing on her behalf, told the court that she had suffered a sudden heart attack while in prison custody yesterday (October 12) and had been admitted to the Cardiology Unit of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo.

He further stated that she was scheduled to undergo open-heart surgery today.

However, Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing for the prosecution, said that although Rajapaksa had been admitted to the hospital yesterday, prison officials had received no information indicating that she was to undergo heart surgery.

The Chief Magistrate then instructed prison officials in open court to immediately verify the claim and submit the relevant reports.

The Magistrate noted that the report already submitted by prison officials only confirmed her admission to Ward 61 of the National Hospital. It contained no information about her medical condition or whether she was undergoing surgery.

The court adjourned the case until 2:00 PM today, pending the submission of the relevant report.