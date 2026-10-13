Vijitha Herath to lead Sri Lanka delegation to CICA Summit in Azerbaijan

October 13, 2026 - 12:43 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath will lead Sri Lanka’s delegation to the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on October 14–15, 2026.

Herath, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, will deliver Sri Lanka’s country statement under the summit’s theme, “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalisation and Sustainable Growth in Asia.”

During the visit, he will hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts from member countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. He will also meet leaders of host country Azerbaijan and the Secretary-General of CICA.

The summit is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government and Foreign Ministers from its 28 member states across South Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said the visit offers a timely opportunity to strengthen ties across Asia and develop new economic partnerships with Central Asia’s fast-growing economies.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is described by the ministry as Asia’s largest regional intergovernmental forum for strengthening cooperation to promote peace, security and stability in the region.