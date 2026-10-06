Mahinda Kahandagama arrested with Ice

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 7:55 am

Former Colombo Municipal Council member Mahinda Kahandagama has been arrested in Mirihana with a quantity of “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine), while another suspect linked to the alleged drug trafficking operation has also been taken into custody.

Police said Kahandagama was arrested near a restaurant in the Mirihana area last night (October 5) by officers of the Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

A quantity of Ice drugs was reportedly found in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Kahandagama had allegedly been involved in drug trafficking for some time.

Police have also arrested another person suspected of being linked to the drug trafficking operation. A quantity of Ice drugs was reportedly recovered from that suspect as well.

The Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau has launched further investigations into both suspects.