Former NSB Chairman Pradeep Kariyawasam arrested

October 7, 2026 - 11:51 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Pradeep Kariyawasam, former Chairman of the National Savings Bank (NSB), was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (October 7).

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation into allegations against former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa. Kariyawasam is the husband of former Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake.

In an official statement issued today, CIABOC identified him as Pradeep Gamini Suraj Kariyawasam. It said investigating officers arrested him at around 9:50 AM on October 7, 2026, at his residence on Lake Drive, Colombo 08.

According to the statement, he allegedly provided Rs. 10 million in government funds held by the NSB to the Siriliya Saviya organisation without following the proper procedure while serving as the bank’s Chairman.

CIABOC said he was arrested on allegations of committing the offence of corruption in connection with the payment.

He is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Last updated at 04:10 PM.