Namal Rajapaksa granted bail in Krrish transaction case

November 3, 2026 - 2:31 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (November 3, 2026) ordered the release on bail of Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, who had been remanded in connection with the Krrish transaction case.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by both the defence and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Rajapaksa was granted bail on three personal sureties of Rs. 5 million each and a cash bail of Rs. 100,000.

The court also issued an order prohibiting him from travelling abroad.

Rajapaksa’s lawyers had previously requested bail, stating that his mother and father were seriously ill and asking the court to consider their health conditions as a special circumstance for granting bail.

However, CIABOC opposed the bail application.

Rajapaksa has been named as the fourth suspect in the case filed by CIABOC before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities and bribery involving Krrish, an Indian real estate development company.

Rajapaksa is suspected of accepting a bribe of Rs. 70 million in three separate payments in return for helping the Krrish Group speed up the allocation of land owned by the Urban Development Authority (UDA) at Transworks Square in Colombo Fort for a multi-purpose development project.

The alleged payments were also linked to obtaining the necessary approvals for the project without delay.