Daisy Achchi discharged from money laundering case by Colombo High Court

November 3, 2026 - 11:13 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo High Court discharged Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe from a money laundering case this morning (November 3, 2026), while her grandson Yoshitha Rajapaksa pleaded not guilty.

Wickremesinghe, known as “Daisy Achchi”, had been charged alongside her grandson. The judge discharged her on the recommendation of a panel of medical specialists led by the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer. The panel found that she was mentally unfit to stand trial.

Both defendants appeared in court. Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, entered his plea after the amended indictment was read out in open court.

The Attorney General filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging that more than Rs. 59 million had been obtained unlawfully and deposited into three bank accounts. The prosecution said it could not establish how the money had been earned.

The court scheduled the pre-trial conference for December 2, 2026.