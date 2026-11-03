Navy sailor killed, two injured in shooting in Trincomalee

November 3, 2026 - 9:36 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 39-year-old Sri Lanka Navy sailor was killed and two others were injured when an unidentified gunman opened fire at a hired three-wheeler in the Kappalthurai area of Trincomalee on the night of November 2, 2026.

According to Police, the shooting occurred in the Kappalthurai area within the Uppuveli Police Division while the three-wheeler was travelling from Trincomalee towards Kappalthurai Junction with two passengers.

One of the passengers had stepped out of the three-wheeler and was making a phone call when an unidentified gunman opened fire at the group and fled the scene.

The three-wheeler driver, who sustained gunshot injuries, died at the scene, while the two passengers were injured and admitted to Trincomalee Hospital for treatment.

One of the injured persons was later transferred to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased was identified as a 39-year-old Navy sailor residing in the Trincomalee area, while the injured persons, aged 28 and 38, are residents of Anandak Kulam.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a dispute related to drug trafficking may have been the motive behind the shooting.

Police also suspect that a T-56 firearm was used in the attack.

The Police Media Division stated that several police teams, including the Trincomalee Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit, have launched investigations into the incident.

Uppuveli Police are conducting further investigations to identify and arrest those responsible for the shooting.