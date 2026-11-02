Sri Lanka launches Chinese-funded project to rebuild 14 disaster-damaged bridges

November 2, 2026 - 2:42 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka launched the first phase of a Chinese-funded project to reconstruct 14 bridges damaged by natural disasters on November 1, 2026, with nine bridges selected for the first phase.

The first phase of the “Chinese Government Emergency Assistance Project for Post-Disaster Bridge Reconstruction in Sri Lanka” was officially launched near the Seventh Bridge in Yakkala.

The project is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, and the Road Development Authority (RDA) as a rapid development initiative.

The launch ceremony was held under the patronage of Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, with the participation of Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Wei Huaxiang.

Known as the “China–Sri Lanka Friendship Bridge Project,” the initiative is being implemented under an agreement between the governments of Sri Lanka and China, with construction funded through a grant from the Chinese Government.

A total of 14 bridges have been identified for reconstruction under the project, which will be carried out in two phases. Nine bridges will be reconstructed in the first phase, while the remaining five will be covered in the second phase.

The agreement for the project was signed by Minister Bimal Rathnayake on behalf of Sri Lanka and Chinese Ambassador Wei Huaxiang on behalf of China.

The following nine bridges have been selected for reconstruction under the first phase:

Kotadeniyawa Bridge: Kotadeniyawa–Bopitiya Road, Gampaha District, Western Province. Bemmulla Bridge: Aluthgama–Vigoda Road, Gampaha District, Western Province. Algoda Bridge: Eheliyagoda–Dehiowita Road, Kegalle District, Sabaragamuwa Province. Mattamagoda Bridge: Galigamuwa–Ruwanwella Road, Kegalle District, Sabaragamuwa Province. Irakkamam Bridge: Sammanthurai–Malkampiddi–Deegavapi Road, Ampara District, Eastern Province. Ninthavur Bridge: Colombo–Batticaloa Road, Ampara District, Eastern Province. Siyambalangamuwa Bridge: Nikaweratiya–Moragollagama–Siyambalangamuwa Road, Kurunegala District, North Western Province. Kumara Ella Bridge: Dambulla–Bakamuna–Kalagahawela Road, Polonnaruwa District, North Central Province. Mandur Bridge: Ampilanthurai–Veeramunai Road, Batticaloa District, Eastern Province.

The official commencement of the project was marked by the start of reconstruction work on the Bemmulla Bridge, located on the Aluthgama–Vigoda Road in the Gampaha District.

The total estimated cost of reconstructing the nine bridges in the first phase is 79 million Chinese yuan, equivalent to approximately Rs. 3,933 million, which will be fully covered by a grant from the Chinese Government.

Under the grant assistance mechanism known as the “Completion of Projects Through Urgent Procedures,” China State Construction Engineering Corporation will serve as the main contractor.

Consultancy services will be provided by China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC), Second Highway Consultants Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Datong Engineering Construction Co., Ltd.

Construction activities will be carried out across three main regions: Colombo, Polonnaruwa and Ampara, with plans to complete the work as quickly as possible.

Construction work is scheduled to begin during 2026, with the main construction activities expected to be completed within 18 months.