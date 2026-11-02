Litro Gas warns dealers against hoarding and overcharging

November 2, 2026 - 8:06 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Litro Gas Lanka has warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against dealers who hoard gas, restrict sales, charge above the prescribed maximum retail price or collect unauthorized additional fees.

In a special statement, the company said all Litro Gas dealers have been strictly instructed to refrain from such practices.

The company warned that dealers who fail to follow these instructions or violate the regulations will face strict disciplinary action, including the possible permanent termination of their Litro Gas dealerships.

Litro Gas Lanka said these measures have been introduced to ensure that consumers can purchase Litro Gas without interruption and at the prescribed prices.