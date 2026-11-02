Investigation launched into inmate’s shooting death at Dumbara Prison

November 2, 2026 - 8:18 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Department of Prisons has launched an investigation into the death of a 28-year-old inmate who was shot by a prison officer while allegedly attempting to escape from Dumbara Prison yesterday afternoon (November 1, 2026).

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Galagedara who was remanded 10 days ago in connection with drug-related offenses.

According to the Department of Prisons, the inmate was shot when he attempted to escape by climbing over the prison wall.

Prisons Commissioner and Media Spokesperson Senaka Palletenna earlier stated that the inmate had climbed onto a security post near the prison wall and attempted to seize the firearm of an officer on duty.

The officer subsequently opened fire in an attempt to prevent the escape, and the inmate died from his gunshot injuries.

The Department of Prisons confirmed that further investigations into the incident are underway.