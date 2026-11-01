CCTV cameras to be installed at all police stations in Sri Lanka

November 1, 2026 - 5:42 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Plans are underway to install CCTV cameras at every police station in Sri Lanka, with procurement activities for the project already in progress.

Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler said that the necessary procurement activities have already begun to implement the project.

He further stated that steps will be taken to monitor police stations using footage recorded by the CCTV cameras.