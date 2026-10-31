Vijitha Herath meets DJ Snake, pledges support for international music festivals in Sri Lanka

October 31, 2026 - 8:13 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, met internationally renowned music artist DJ Snake and his team during their visit to Sri Lanka for the SENTER Music Festival in Colombo.

Minister Herath welcomed DJ Snake to Sri Lanka and expressed his pleasure at meeting the artist and his team.

He praised DJ Snake’s international success and described him as a warm, friendly, generous and energetic person. The Minister also said he was impressed by the artist’s down-to-earth and inspiring personality.

Herath highlighted the importance of music in connecting cultures, inspiring young people and bringing people from around the world closer together. He also expressed confidence in the energy and creativity of Sri Lanka’s younger generation.

The Minister said the Government aims to position Sri Lanka as a leading destination for international music festivals, entertainment and world-class events.

He stressed that the Government is committed to supporting such initiatives while creating new opportunities for young people and the country’s tourism industry.

During the meeting, Minister Herath also invited DJ Snake to visit Sri Lanka again to experience the island’s natural beauty and hospitality.

He expressed his hope of attracting more international visitors and bringing global entertainment experiences to Sri Lanka.