Oct 31 2026 October 31, 2026 October 31, 2026 NoComment

16-year-old boy seriously injured in police shooting in Kadawatha

Posted by Onlanka News on
Gun shooting

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A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured after police opened fire at a three-wheeler that allegedly failed to stop when ordered by officers at Mahakade Junction in Kadawatha today (October 31, 2026).

The incident occurred in the afternoon while a group of police officers were carrying out traffic duties in the Mahakade Junction area.

According to reports, the officers ordered a passing three-wheeler to stop, but the driver allegedly ignored the police order and continued driving.

Police then reportedly opened fire, injuring the 16-year-old boy who was travelling in the three-wheeler.

The boy sustained two gunshot wounds to his back and was admitted to Ragama Hospital for treatment in serious condition.

Kadawatha Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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