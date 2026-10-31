16-year-old boy seriously injured in police shooting in Kadawatha
A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured after police opened fire at a three-wheeler that allegedly failed to stop when ordered by officers at Mahakade Junction in Kadawatha today (October 31, 2026).
The incident occurred in the afternoon while a group of police officers were carrying out traffic duties in the Mahakade Junction area.
According to reports, the officers ordered a passing three-wheeler to stop, but the driver allegedly ignored the police order and continued driving.
Police then reportedly opened fire, injuring the 16-year-old boy who was travelling in the three-wheeler.
The boy sustained two gunshot wounds to his back and was admitted to Ragama Hospital for treatment in serious condition.
Kadawatha Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.