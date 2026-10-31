16-year-old boy seriously injured in police shooting in Kadawatha

October 31, 2026 - 8:26 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured after police opened fire at a three-wheeler that allegedly failed to stop when ordered by officers at Mahakade Junction in Kadawatha today (October 31, 2026).

The incident occurred in the afternoon while a group of police officers were carrying out traffic duties in the Mahakade Junction area.

According to reports, the officers ordered a passing three-wheeler to stop, but the driver allegedly ignored the police order and continued driving.

Police then reportedly opened fire, injuring the 16-year-old boy who was travelling in the three-wheeler.

The boy sustained two gunshot wounds to his back and was admitted to Ragama Hospital for treatment in serious condition.

Kadawatha Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.