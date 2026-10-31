Woman arrested at BIA over Rs. 1.45 million WhatsApp scam

October 31, 2026 - 8:19 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 46-year-old woman from Nugegoda has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake in connection with an alleged Rs. 1,455,000 WhatsApp gift parcel scam.

The suspect was arrested at the airport’s passenger terminal on the morning of October 30, 2026.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the North Western Provincial Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division launched an investigation following a complaint that a person had been cheated into depositing Rs. 1,455,000 into the suspect’s bank account after being promised a valuable gift parcel through a WhatsApp group.

The North Western Provincial Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.