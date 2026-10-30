Police record statements from 17 people over Homagama custody death

October 30, 2026 - 2:56 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police have recorded statements from 17 people as investigations continue into the death of 29-year-old Ishara Harsha Kumara following his arrest by Homagama Police on October 25, 2026.

The investigation is being carried out by the Western Province (South) Crime Division on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The deceased, a father of two from Moonamalewatta, Kiriwaththuduwa, was arrested over allegations of possessing 490 milligrams of Ice (crystal methamphetamine).

His relatives allege that he died as a result of severe beatings by police officers.

According to Police, a full investigation has been launched into the incident, and statements have so far been recorded from eight civilians and nine police officers.

Police also revealed that another suspect, who was arrested on the same day as the deceased, is currently in prison.

Investigating officers visited the prison on October 29, 2026, under a court order and recorded a statement from that suspect.

Meanwhile, the former Sub-Inspector who served as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crime Branch of the Homagama Police Station was arrested on October 28 and produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court on October 29.

He was remanded until November 12, 2026, for an identification parade.

Police further stated that investigations had revealed that Ishara Harsha Kumara was admitted to Homagama Hospital at 1:05 PM on October 24, 2026, for treatment following a road accident.

According to hospital records, he was admitted under admission number 65644/2026 but left the hospital without permission at 5:55 PM on the same day.

Investigating officers have also taken steps to report these findings to the court.