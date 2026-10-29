Homagama Police Crime Branch OIC remanded over custodial death

October 29, 2026 - 4:21 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crime Branch of the Homagama Police Station has been remanded until November 12, 2026, in connection with the death of a suspect while in police custody.

The officer was arrested yesterday afternoon (October 28) by the Western Province (South) Crime Division.

The arrested officer is a 32-year-old Sub-Inspector from Bellapitiya in the Horana area.

Three officers attached to the Homagama Police Station, including the arrested OIC, were suspended from duty with effect from October 26, 2026, in connection with the incident.