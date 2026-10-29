Namal Rajapaksa’s Rs. 15 Million money laundering case postponed to February 2027

October 29, 2026 - 1:21 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (October 29, 2026) ordered that the money laundering case filed against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and three others, involving Rs. 15 million, be taken up again on February 11, 2027.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The case relates to allegations that Rs. 15 million obtained through illegal means was invested in NR Consultancy Company, in violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division informed the court that investigations into the incident had been completed and the relevant investigation files had been forwarded to the Attorney General.

However, the Attorney General’s instructions regarding the case had not yet been received.

Accordingly, the investigators requested the court to grant another date to obtain the necessary instructions.

After considering the submissions, the Chief Magistrate ordered that the case be taken up again on February 11, 2027, and directed investigators to inform the court of the progress of the matter on that date.

Investigations into the case began following a complaint lodged with the Financial Crimes Investigation Division in July 2015 by Wasantha Samarasinghe, the then convenor of Voice Against Corruption.

The complaint alleged that Rs. 15 million had been criminally misappropriated and subsequently laundered.

The four individuals named in the case are Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, Nithya Senani Samaranayake, Sujani Bogollagama and Sudarshana Bandara Ganegoda.

No order had been issued to produce Namal Rajapaksa before the court today, while the other three suspects appeared before the court.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis appeared on behalf of the suspects.