Sri Lanka President calls for faster mineral exploration and stronger investment

October 28, 2026 - 7:47 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called for faster efforts to identify the country’s mineral resources and attract strong investors to develop the mineral industry.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (October 28, 2026), focusing on plans to attract investment to the sector.

During the meeting, the progress made in identifying land suitable for mineral-related activities and locating mineral deposits across the country was reviewed.

President Dissanayake emphasised the need to quickly assess the potential of Sri Lanka’s mineral resources and take the necessary steps to attract investors.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of mineral exploration activities in Kahatagaha and Eppawala, along with measures being taken to encourage investment in these areas.

Discussions focused on providing the necessary facilities to ensure that reports on mineral reserves and exploration prepared by the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau meet international standards and receive international recognition.

Attention was also given to the possibility of involving external experts in future mineral exploration activities.

Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development informed the meeting that a strong policy framework was being prepared to ensure that gem mining activities are carried out legally and systematically.

The progress of measures introduced to reduce fraud in gem exports was also reviewed.

Officials also discussed the progress of construction of the Gem and Jewellery Centre, which is being established to develop Sri Lanka’s gem industry and attract foreign investors.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development J. M. T. Jayasundara, Director General of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau and Chartered Geologist K. N. Bandara, Director of Mapping and Geo-information D. T. D. S. Wijesundara, Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority Dr S. P. Chaminda, Chairman of Kahatagaha Graphite Lanka Limited E. P. A. Hemalal, and other officials.