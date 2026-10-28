Homagama Police Crime Branch OIC arrested over custodial death

October 28, 2026 - 6:54 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crime Branch of the Homagama Police Station has been arrested by the Western Province (South) Crime Division in connection with the death of a 29-year-old man while in police custody.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the officer was arrested at the Homagama Police Station this evening (October 28, 2026), after being suspended from duty over the incident.

The arrested officer is a 32-year-old Sub-Inspector and a resident of Bellapitiya in the Horana area.

He is scheduled to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (October 29).

The Western Province (South) Crime Division is investigating the death of the suspect, who was arrested by the Homagama Police Station on October 25, 2026.

In connection with the incident, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of the Homagama Police Division suspended three officers attached to the Homagama Police Station with effect from October 26, 2026.

The suspended officers include two Sub-Inspectors who served as the OICs of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Vice Raids Unit, and a Police Constable who was performing auxiliary station duties.

Meanwhile, earlier today (October 28), the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) summoned three police officers, including the OIC of the Homagama Police Station, to appear before the Commission tomorrow (October 29).

HRCSL Commissioner Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa said the officers had been summoned to provide information regarding the incident.

He also stated that the Commission had taken steps to record statements from several family members of the deceased as part of its investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Ishara Harsha Kumara, a 29-year-old father of two and a resident of Moonamalewatta, Kiriwaththuduwa.

Relatives of the deceased allege that he died as a result of severe beatings by police officers.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Western Province (South) Crime Division.