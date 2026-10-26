Three Homagama Police officers suspended over custodial death

October 26, 2026 - 7:33 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Three officers attached to Homagama Police Station have been suspended from duty following the death of a 29-year-old suspect arrested with methamphetamine (Ice), amid allegations of police assault.

According to a statement issued by Sri Lanka Police today (October 26), the suspended officers are two Sub-Inspectors who served as the Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Vice Raids Unit, and a Police Constable who was performing auxiliary station duties.

The officers were suspended with effect from October 26, 2026 by the Superintendent of Police for Homagama District.

The deceased has been identified as Ishara Harsha Kumara, a 29-year-old father of two and a resident of Moonamalewatta, Kiriwaththuduwa.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the suspect was arrested with methamphetamine at Pitipana Junction in the Homagama Police area on October 25, 2026.

Homagama Police reported that the suspect suddenly fell ill after being brought to the police station and later died after being admitted to Homagama Base Hospital for treatment.

However, relatives of the deceased allege that he died as a result of severe beatings by police officers while in custody.

According to the relatives, the suspect was arrested in the early hours of October 25 and detained in a police cell.

When they visited the Homagama Police Station later that morning, they allegedly saw four police officers carrying the young man back after he had been taken to the station’s Crime Branch.

The relatives claim that he had been assaulted and was later found lying in the police cell. Following their requests, police officers arranged to take him to Homagama Base Hospital.

However, the relatives allege that he had already died by the time he was taken to the hospital.

Following the death, the incident was reported to the Homagama Magistrate’s Court. The Acting Magistrate subsequently inspected the scene and conducted a magisterial inquiry into the death at Homagama Base Hospital.

The post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila tomorrow (October 27) to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has instructed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya to conduct a prompt and independent investigation into the incident.

According to the Police statement, the Assistant Superintendent of Police for Homagama District is investigating the death under the direct supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Homagama Division.

In addition, the Western Province (South) Crime Division and the Police Special Investigation Unit have launched investigations into the incident on the orders and instructions of the IGP.