Landslide warnings issued for several areas in Sri Lanka amid heavy rain

October 26, 2026 - 8:21 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued Level 1 and Level 2 landslide early warnings for several areas in five districts of Sri Lanka due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

Accordingly, Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings have been issued for the Thawalama Divisional Secretariat Division in the Galle District and the Millaniya, Bulathsinhala, Beruwala and Madurawala Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Kalutara District.

Meanwhile, a Level 2 landslide warning has been issued for the Walallawita Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas in the Kalutara District.

In the Kegalle District, Level 1 warnings have been issued for the Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Aranayake, Yatiyantota and Mawanella Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

The NBRO has also issued Level 1 (Yellow) warnings for the Ambagamuwa Korale and Norwood Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Nuwara Eliya District.

In the Ratnapura District, Level 1 landslide warnings have been issued for the Elapatha and Pelmadulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Meanwhile, Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued for the Kuruwita, Ayagama and Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the same district.