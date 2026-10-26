Oct 26 2026 October 26, 2026 October 26, 2026 NoComment

Landslide warnings issued for several areas in Sri Lanka amid heavy rain

Posted by Onlanka News on

Landslide Sri Lanka

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued Level 1 and Level 2 landslide early warnings for several areas in five districts of Sri Lanka due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

Accordingly, Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings have been issued for the Thawalama Divisional Secretariat Division in the Galle District and the Millaniya, Bulathsinhala, Beruwala and Madurawala Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Kalutara District.

Meanwhile, a Level 2 landslide warning has been issued for the Walallawita Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas in the Kalutara District.

In the Kegalle District, Level 1 warnings have been issued for the Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Aranayake, Yatiyantota and Mawanella Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

The NBRO has also issued Level 1 (Yellow) warnings for the Ambagamuwa Korale and Norwood Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Nuwara Eliya District.

In the Ratnapura District, Level 1 landslide warnings have been issued for the Elapatha and Pelmadulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Meanwhile, Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued for the Kuruwita, Ayagama and Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the same district.

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