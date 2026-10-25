Sri Lanka Railways launches new programme to repair three S11 train engines

October 25, 2026 - 10:22 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Railways has launched a new maintenance programme to overhaul three S11 class train engines at an estimated cost of Rs. 25 million each, with the first expected to return to service in January 2027.

The programme, introduced this year, is being carried out in collaboration with the Department of Government Factory, in addition to the major maintenance work (Heavy Schedule) already undertaken at the Sri Lanka Railways Department’s Ratmalana Main Workshop.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena inspected the ongoing maintenance work at the Maligawatta Railway Yard on October 23, 2026, according to the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister observed the complete overhaul of an Indian-manufactured S11 class train engine.

As part of the repair work, the engine’s old fibre front panel will be replaced with a newly designed and manufactured stainless steel front panel. Officials expect to complete the maintenance work and return the engine to service in January next year.

The new programme is being implemented at the Maligawatta Railway Yard with the support of the Heavy Welding Division of the Department of Government Factory.

According to the Ministry, the initiative aims to strengthen railway services through cooperation between government institutions. It is also expected to increase the capacity and efficiency of daily maintenance operations at the Ratmalana Main Workshop.

The Maligawatta Main Railway Yard covers more than 15 acres and provides a range of railway maintenance services. It houses the Power Set Running Shed, Hydraulic Locomotive Shed (HLS), and Main Workshops No. 19 and No. 36.

The yard is responsible for maintaining trains operating on several railway lines across the country, including the Upcountry, Coastal and Kelani Valley lines. Its services include running repairs, heavy repairs and other maintenance work.

Several senior railway officials and representatives attended the Deputy Minister’s inspection, including Sri Lanka Railways Chief Engineer (Motive Power) H.M. Buddhika Sampath, Maligawatta Railway Yard Chief Supervisory Manager Lalith Silva, and Hydraulic Locomotive Shed Chief Supervisory Manager Jagath Bandara.

Also present were Department of Government Factory Additional Director General Engineer Udaya Kongahawatta and Chief Engineer (Heavy Welding) Sumeera Ariyasinghe.

Railway General Employees’ Union President and Railway Technicians’ Association Secretary M.A. Rathnasiri, Railway General Employees’ Union Executive Committee Member J.T.J. Jayakody, and the union’s Treasurer Gamini Wijesundara also attended, along with several other government officials.