Sri Lanka sets new prison rules on monks’ robes

October 24, 2026 - 3:27 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka has issued new prison rules requiring consultation before removing Buddhist monks’ robes and allowing them to wear robes outside prison, subject to their religious chapter’s decision.

The changes were published in Extraordinary Gazette No. 2511/30 on October 20, 2026. They also apply, with the necessary adjustments, to priests of other religions.

Under the new Standing Order 356A, the Commissioner of Prisons must consult the Department of Buddhist Affairs about removing the robes worn by a Buddhist monk at the time of imprisonment.

The department must inform the relevant Nikaya or Chapter and report its actions regarding the removal of the robes to the Commissioner within ten days. If no response is received on the action to be taken, the Commissioner may take the necessary steps under the relevant provisions.

A separate amendment to Standing Order 550 covers monks who are taken outside prison while remaining prisoners. It allows them to wear the robes they wore at the time of imprisonment.

However, if the relevant Nikaya or Chapter has not permitted the prisoner to wear robes, the Commissioner must take the necessary action under the relevant provisions.

Within seven working days of the monk’s imprisonment, the Commissioner must ask the Department of Buddhist Affairs to seek the required approval from the relevant Nikaya or Chapter.

The amended order also retains the requirement that clothing issued under it must not carry marks identifying it as prison clothing.

The standing orders were made by the Commissioner of Prisons with the approval of the Minister of Justice and National Integration under Section 6(2) and 6(3) of the Prisons Ordinance, Chapter 54, for the administrative control of all prisons in Sri Lanka.

The notification was signed in Colombo on October 19, 2026, by R. Prasad Hemantha Kumara, whose designation is listed as Commissioner General of Prisons (Covering Up Duties).

Read the full Gazette notification