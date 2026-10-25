Sri Lanka Police rescue two foreign nationals from drowning at Mirissa beach

October 25, 2026 - 8:05 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Two foreign nationals who were swept out to sea by a strong current while swimming at Mirissa Beach were rescued by Sri Lanka Police lifeguard officers on the morning of October 24, 2026.

The foreign woman and man were swimming near the shore, close to a hotel, when they were caught in a strong current and dragged further out to sea, putting them at risk of drowning.

Four police lifeguard officers who were on duty in the area responded to the emergency. Using rescue tubes, they swam approximately 200 metres out to sea and successfully brought both individuals to safety.

The officers involved in the rescue were Police Constable 96953 Mayura, Police Constable 101327 Adhikari, Police Constable 103619 Kumarasinghe, and Police Constable 106051 Hasanka.